Lawrence County Commissioners reject problematic petitions

Today the Lawrence County commission rejected a petition for an initiated measure at the county level that they viewed as potentially illegal under the law, and overreaching in that it attempted to supersede federal law; something they didn’t believe they had the authority to do.

Lawrence County Commissioner Eric Jennings moved to reject the petition on the grounds that, “this petition violates state and federal law and the proposed ordinances must be within the power of the county commission to adopt and these are not.” “While there has been a lot of discussion today about voting tabulation machines, hand counting, and complying with state and federal voting laws, the issue that we’re dealing with is if the petition submitted violates federal or state law,” Jennings said.

Read the entire story here.

And that appears to be a potentially fatal flaw in many of the initiated county level measures being brought by election truthers and ballot counting machine conspiracists.

They are not going to get counties to move against federal laws, such as (HAVA) the Help America Vote Act and they are really not going to be successful if somebody sues under the (ADA) Americans with Disabilities Act.