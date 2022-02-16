The State House of Representatives continues to be caught up in “Facebook medicine” as they passed a measure yesterday to specify physicians could prescribe the de-worming medication Ivermectin to treat the viral infection we’ve come to know and loathe as COVID:
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed a bill specifying that the drug could be legally prescribed in the state. The bill was despite the largely held opinion of the medical community that ivermectin is not an appropriate drug to treat COVID-19.
The bill, House Bill 1267 , is largely a symbolic bill akin to a resolution, as the drug approved by the FDA to fight intestinal worms can already be prescribed by doctors in the state.
But a vocal supporter, Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, cast the bill as a medical freedom option that reaffirms doctors who she believes are hesitant to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin because of a negative stigma or fear or retribution from the medical community or hospital administrators.
and..
Unlike the bill that passed out of the House Health and Human Services Committee last week, the version of HB 1267 that received a 40-28 vote on Monday was amended to still require a doctor’s prescription.
Anecdotally, I did hear that one legislator who voted yes remarked that it wasn’t their business if people were insistent that they wanted to poison themselves. Which, if you look at it in that vein, I would concede, as if someone is dead set to treat themselves with essential oils, sheep dewormer, etcetera, that sometimes you can’t save people from their own folly.
Maybe now is an appropriate time to note a good reminder of actual science; that getting vaccinated against COVID can actually help protect against getting COVID in the first place.
And if you insist on using veterinary medicine… well, at least you know you won’t have worms.
10 thoughts on “Legislation to prescribe horse & sheep dewormer as treatment for COVID moves ahead in the House.”
I would only comment that no Democrat would ever support this. This is a state that still has the
Hydroxychloriquine it ordered.
At one time it was reported that they returned it
but had to backtrack. Did we purchase it?
Oklahoma got a refund on their purchase.
Where are the medical studies to back this up? Why hasn’t any reputable medical journal posted about the benefits for these drugs as treatment for COVID-19? Or do you only believe in anecdotes because you didn’t do well with common core, evidence based science classes in public schools?
“remarked that it wasn’t their business if people were insistent that they wanted to poison themselves”
And yet I’m guessing this person was against cannabis legalization even though that is not a poison. Are we for individual rights or not?
During committee remarks, Rep. Kaleb/Kayla Weis, R-Aberdeen, doubled-down on skepticism about the medical community’s attempts to dissuade people from self-medicating with ivermectin.
“It makes me really question the quality and un-biased-ness of our clinical trials,” said Weis, “which, unfortunately, then makes me question our medical profession in general”
Weis is also a facebook doctor apparently.
it’s a bit odd that this came up because Ivermectin has already been approved for use in humans, just not for Covid, and with this it will still require a physician’s prescription, so the bill doesn’t actually change anything..
It’s just grandstanding and buffoonery
It’s still unlikely the doctors are going to prescribe it for covid. This will result in confusion when their patients are told “no.”
The doctors can always insist on a stool sample to be tested for ova and parasites first, though. That will take a day or two. Maybe by the time the results are back from the O&P they’ll be feeling better.