Liberty Counsel Group offers to defend State of SD pro bono on House Bill 1057 challenges

Hot off the press, I’ve been sent a copy of a letter from the Liberty Counsel organization to Governor Kristi Noem, offering to defend the State of South Dakota on a pro bono basis if House Bill 1057 is passed and challenged in court, which has already been threatened by the ACLU.

Liberty Counsel believes that the measure is constitutional and would survive any such challenge, and they express that they’re willing to back that opinion up.

Liberty Counsel SD Vulnerable Child Protection Act by Pat Powers on Scribd

It takes some of the bite out of any expenses the state might face should the measure pass, but would not cover legal expenses for plaintiffs should such a lawsuit prevail.

House Bill 1057 is scheduled to be debated on the House floor this afternoon.