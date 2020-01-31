Liz May finally announcing. “Liz May for Congress” facebook page owned by Texas consulting firm.

Continuing the worst campaign rollout since Paula Hawks for Congress, it appears that the Liz May for Congress campaign is getting around to making her announcement official, after filing all the paperwork, and putting a facebook page up with a few snapshots:

It appears that May will be making it official tomorrow at the fairgrounds in Rapid City. Right now it says on her page that 11 people are confirmed as going, as she boasts:

As a respected leader and relentless fighter, she has a track record of making hard decisions, and has solved real problems for South Dakotans. Liz Marty May Sticks to Her Guns and will Cull the Herd.

(Good lord, who wrote that awful copy? -pp)

What’s more interesting is noting who is running her only campaign presence at the moment:

The Liz May for Congress facebook page doesn’t even appear to be owned by Liz May, because according to Facebook records, the page for “Liz May for Congress” is owned by Base Engager, LLC., from Tyler, Texas, Jim McIntosh’s consulting firm.

I had mentioned McIntosh’s possible involvement a couple days ago, and the fact that a Texas based political consulting firm owns “Liz May for Congress” should tell you something.

If you’re starting off, and have to pay someone to run your free facebook page for you, what does that say about the groundswell of grassroot support for your campaign? Not much.

Stand by for more to come on the race for Congress.