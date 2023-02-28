Lots of lasts coming up this week in Pierre for the legislative session…

There are a lot of deadlines coming up quickly in Pierre this week, as the legislature moves through the home stretch in anticipation of ending the main run of session on March 9th.

Commemoration draft requests are due to the Legislative Research Council by 5:00pm, AND it is the Last day for the house of origin to pass special appropriation bills referred from the Joint Committee on Appropriations.

Wednesday is the last day for introduction of commemorations, and Friday is the last day to move required delivery of bills or joint resolutions by a committee to the second house.

Next Monday, the 6th, it the final deadline for a bill or joint resolution to pass both houses.

So watch for some of the tougher bills to move through, as well as resurrection of some compromise that have been under discussion.