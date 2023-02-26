Had word that the attached document was being handed out at the District 30 Crackerbarrel in Custer & Hill City on Saturday, by Mathew Monfore.. who if you’re not familiar with him, he’s the goofy evangelist who managed to get himself banned from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation for, as they put it, distributing hate materials.
Well, he’s back distributing goofy materials, which make a specific point to attack Republican State Representative Dennis Krull..
Why the push by Monfore at the Cracker Barrels to attack Krull? I’m getting word from out west that allegedly, “there is a plan” afoot that is being discussed for the hard right to run both Senator Julie Frye-Mueller for Senate AND to place her husband Mike Mueller on the ballot for District 30 State House.
Which doesn’t really sounds like a good idea, given what happened this session..
An LRC employee, a new mother, said that she had a concerning conversation with Frye-Mueller and her husband Mike, a lobbyist, last week in the LRC offices. The employee said Sen. Frye-Mueller engaged in an inappropriate conversation about breastfeeding and vaccinating her baby.
So not only would the person saying some pretty awful things to an employee represent District 30, her husband who was present and “smiling” during the conversation about how to get breastmilk flowing would be right along there with her.
Ugh. I would think we could easily come up with two better candidates… two who weren’t involved in unwanted creepy conversations with a legislative employee.
One thought on “When the going gets weird, the weird start planning their campaign. Rumors afoot that Frye-Mueller husband to run for D30 House.”
This is disturbing but not surprising. When you never accept that you’ve done anything wrong or that your position on any one issue might just be incorrect, it stands to reason that you will try to convert everyone else to your side. The “Flat Earthers” here in western SD have converted quite a few “believers” to their side, now using victimhood as one of their anthems. Both JFM and her husband act like they are preachers attempting to lead their flock to righteousness under the banner of “we are the true conservatives”. When in fact, they are the most radical of right wing lunatics that exist. They quote Reagan yet they have never truly read the President’s teachings/writings fully to understand his vision, compassion and grace. They point to the Constitution but have not studied the founders/writers and what the truth behind the words really mean. District 30 voters hopefully will finally wake up and end this nightmare by soundly defeating both Muellers, sending a message that we are done.