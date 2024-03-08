Low down on new candidates filing to run for office.

A few candidates have popped up filing paperwork of some sort to run for office in the last week.

2 new State Senate candidate filings this morning; Democrat Steve Natz filed his petitions to run for District 11 Senate, and in a return to try to capture the District 15 Senate Seat, Brenda Lawrence, who ran in 2022 is going to give the race another go, after her prior loss to Reynold Nesiba.

Big list of returning candidates filing petitions for State House yesterday, Jake Schoenbeck (R) for D2 House, Bethany Soye (R) for D9 House, Jon Hansen for D25 House, Peri Pourier for D27 House, and Scott Odenbach for D31 House. We also had Minnehaha Dem Erik Muckey (D) filing for D15 House.

One Senate Primary got larger with Republican Forrest Foster of Rapid City joining Amber Hulse and the completely awful Julie Frye-Mueller in the D30 Senate primary contest.

Aaron Matson, former Dem statewide candidate filed petitions for D11 House, as did Brook Kaufman, a new Republican who will be running for District 32 House. I’ve heard positive things about her, so always glad to have good people running. The polar opposite of her would be Brad Lindwurm who filed his signatures for District 15 House.

I mentioned earlier this week that Taffy Howard is going to once again inflict herself on us in the campaign for D34 Senate. Her paperwork was dropped at the SOS. We also saw paperwork from several other Republicans who are running for House; Wendi Hogan (D6 House), Scott Moore (D23 House), Becky J Drury (D34 House), Heather Baxter (D34 House) and Tony Randolph (D35 House).

And we’ll keep watching from there. If you want the most up to date list outside of the Secretary of State, check out my 2024 Candidate List page, where I try my best to keep tabs on who has announced, and who has turned in petitions or statements of organization.