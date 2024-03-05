Taffy Howard files for State Senate, touting her “experience” and “relationships.” As if she has those.

As alleged a few days ago, Taffy Howard filed paperwork to run for District 34 State Senate today.

Oddly, in the press release that Taffy’s ghostwriter sent out, her big statement talks about two things that she really should avoid bringing up this election:

“I am dedicated to serving District 34 and South Dakota. I will use my experience and relationships I’ve built in Pierre to build a brighter, safer, and stronger South Dakota together!” Howard declares, signaling her readiness to contribute to the state’s future.

Holy buckets?!? Did her flaks really try to invoke her “experience” and “relationships?” WOW! Are they kidding?

Her experience? As in passing 0 – ZERO – bills out of 17 in her last three years at bat? Or as in skipping 14% of floor votes in her last legislative session? How about when she skipped the vote on impeachment? In fact, I think Dusty Johnson did a commercial on her “experience” in the last election:

And let’s not forget this prior ding on her experience, as well as any claims of being conservative..

And that’s literally just the tip of the iceberg regarding her utter lack of competence as a legislator.

What about Howard’s claims invoking the relationships she’s built in Pierre?

I know there was one event in the last two years where, if she didn’t note it publicly, I believe the Governor referred to legislator Taffy at the time as useless. That came after Taffy sued Governor Kristi Noem over providing broadband service to rural communities.

Oh! Don’t forget! Remember back a couple of months ago when Taffy had an opportunity to help the Republican Party?

..while I have a deep admiration for what Trump has been able to accomplish, I do believe he is being used by the establishment elites in our state to give themselves some standing with their conservative constituents, which I don’t want to help in any way.

Read Taffy Howard’s screed here.

Yeah.. Lots of relationship building there.

So, as for Taffy’s “experience and relationships?” She might want to downplay those, lest people get wind of the real Taffy experience.

Saddle up, as Taffy Howard tries for a comeback. Because it sounds as if she’s riding a lot of bull on her way back to Pierre.