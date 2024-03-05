Sticky Tom Pischke looking into whether he should contest House ban in court

State Senator “Sticky Tom” Pischke is telling KELOland news that he’s going to actually look into whether he might legally contest his ban from the House Floor after his incident where he was banned from the House Floor because of his recent unwelcome conduct with a syrup bottle.

Asked whether he did it, Pischke said, “Video doesn’t lie.” He put the bottle of Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup on Conzet’s desk at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He said it was meant “as a gift.” As for the discipline, Pischke said, “I just think this is completely overreaction.”

“I have a member who is very offended,” Bartels said.

Pischke said he’s now looking into a legal case where a previous House speaker, Steve Haugaard, banned South Dakota Municipal League lobbyist Yvonne Taylor from the House floor. Taylor eventually won. “I don’t know if I want to go down there, but it’s a possibility,” Pischke said.

Read it here.

The “gift” he had to hide as he went into the chamber.

I suspect this would go the same way Tom’s attempt at having most of the Senate arrested went last year.