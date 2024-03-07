Gov. Noem Signs Landowner Bill of Rights, other pipeline compromise measures into law.

Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed the following four bills into law:
- HB 1185 amends provisions regarding entry on private property for examination and survey of a project requiring a siting permit;
- HB 1186 defines the requirements for granting a carbon pipeline easement;
- SB 201 provides new statutory requirements for regulating linear transmission facilities, to allow counties to impose a surcharge on certain pipeline companies, and to establish a landowner bill of rights; and,
- SB 177 permits the appointment of a circuit court judge or Supreme Court justice as a member of the Public Utilities Commission in place of a disqualified or incapacitated commissioner.
Governor Noem has signed 159 bills into law this legislative session.
###