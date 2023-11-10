Matt Wagner Announces Candidacy for District 8 House of Representatives

Volga, SD – Matt Wagner of rural Volga announces his candidacy for the South Dakota House of Representatives, District 8, serving rural Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, and Miner Counties.

“As a conservative Republican my values are rooted in faith, family, and freedom,” said Wagner. “I am running for District 8 House to be an ambassador for less government and more liberty. I stand for life, family, the second amendment, quality education, free market, and less taxes.”

Wagner formerly served as a School Board Member for Volga Christian School and a School Board Member for Sioux Valley Public Schools, and currently serves on the Oslo Township Board as Clerk.

Wagner has strong agricultural ties to the district, growing up on a farm south of Volga. He attended Sioux Valley Schools in Volga and graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in Agriculture. As a business owner and operator, Wagner has demonstrated decades of proven proficiency in the concrete construction and trucking industry. “Agriculture and small businesses are the foundation of our economy and I will work hard to keep taxes low and preserve our SD way of life.” Wagner said.

Wagner and his wife, Kerri, have been married for 25 years and reside on the family farm. They have three grown children who also live within the district. Wagner and his wife are active members of Peace Lutheran Church in Brookings, where he serves as an Elder.

“I am eager to earn your vote and be your voice in Pierre. Join me in building a stronger future for South Dakota.”

To learn more, see https://www.mattwagner4sd.com