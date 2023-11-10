DRURY ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR DISTRICT 34 HOUSE

RAPID CITY, SD – Today, Representative Becky Drury announced her intention to seek election to the South Dakota House in District 34, where she hopes to continue her service to the Rapid City community. She has previously served on the Rapid City Council and currently serves in the South Dakota House in District 32. Drury brings experience, integrity, and a fighting spirit to continue to represent the Rapid City area community.

During her time in the legislature serving District 32, Drury delivered several solutions for Rapid City. She brought legislation to protect child victims of abuse, expand transparency in local government, alleviate workforce shortages, and support teachers. With a reputation for honesty and integrity, Drury goes to great lengths to bring meaningful change to the Rapid City community.

“The Rapid City community isn’t just made up of Wards and Districts – it’s families, schools, and a vibrant community. When I represent you in Pierre, I am always thinking about the community as a whole. During my first campaign 7 years ago I consistently said ‘I Love Rapid City!’. That’s still true, and I’m still saying it. I look forward to earning the support of District 34, and bringing that same love of our great community back to Pierre once again” Drury said in a statement.