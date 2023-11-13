Representative Chris Kassin to seek re-election to District 17 House
VERMILLION, SD — Representative Chris Kassin has announced that he will seek re-election in 2024 to the South Dakota State House of Representatives from District 17.
Kassin was elected to his first term in the State House in November 2022. As a first-term member, Kassin was chosen to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees and sets the state’s budget.
“My commitment to public service is driven by the desire to safeguard the quality of life we are fortunate to experience in South Dakota. I am determined to ensure that the opportunities I have enjoyed are preserved for the benefit of my children and the future generations of South Dakotans,” said Kassin. “My first session in the State House was historic thanks to careful, commonsense conservative management of our state’s resources and strong economy. Our state’s leaders were able to prioritize efforts to continue to strengthen the state as well as take care of South Dakotans now. I’m looking forward to building on the successes of the past session to continue building a strong and secure future.”
“I want to continue to be a strong voice for my friends and neighbors in District 17, prioritizing a strong economy for our state, great schools for students, and quality healthcare for citizens. Together, we can build a great future for South Dakota,” said Kassin.
Kassin was recognized as one of the top first-term legislators in the United States by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and was invited to participate in the Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Virginia.
Kassin and his wife, Katie, and their two children, Collins and Kellen, live in Vermillion, where he works for the University of South Dakota Foundation as the Vice President of External Relations. Kassin holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in public administration from the University of South Dakota.
7 thoughts on “Representative Chris Kassin to seek re-election to District 17 House”
The Freedom Index: F
Citizens for Liberty: F
ACU: D
FHA Action: A
Protecting SD Kids: F
Citizens for liberty: Mueller/breastfeeding creep picks these bills. Lets stop talking about them because no one cares what they think.
Protecting SD kids: If you vote to uphold The People’s decision to support medical marijuana you will never score well
The freedom index: opposed our SD budget 2023 and women’s immunity when they have been coerced into having an abortion.
Looks to me like Kassin is a Freedom fighter and for The People! Keep fighting for us!
Yup, any wackjob can publish their own scorecard. They’re completely meaningless without any contextual background as to who composes them and what their criteria are. Seems to me like Kassin actually cares about a less invasive and tyrannical govt, which is the true goal of any conservative.
Can you elaborate please?
What is FHA?
A group with absolutely horrific taste in graphic design.
https://dakotawarcollege.com/family-heritage-alliance-now-family-voice-kind-of-thinking-the-rebranding-could-have-been-better/
OMG Fascist Authoritarianism! That is right! That would be a big negative to be ranked A by them similar to the Man in High Castle folks.
At the top of their rebranded logo it is very similar or maybe it is an intended symbol of the Volkshalle. Coming out and being proud celebration evidently. No wonder this organization is listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Using the big hand of government to take away freedom, liberty, attack while demonizing others setting them up for discrimination.
The Volkshalle (“People’s Hall”), also called Grosse Halle (“Great Hall”) or Ruhmeshalle (“Hall of Glory”) is the center of government in the city of Berlin and the Greater Nazi Reich, with the office of the Führer situated within. It is the centerpiece work of Adolf Hitler’s chief architect, Albert Speer.
“Freedom is Under Control.”
https://the-man-in-the-high-castle.fandom.com/wiki/Volkshalle#:~:text=The%20Volkshalle%20(