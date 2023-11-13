Representative Chris Kassin to seek re-election to District 17 House

VERMILLION, SD — Representative Chris Kassin has announced that he will seek re-election in 2024 to the South Dakota State House of Representatives from District 17.

Kassin was elected to his first term in the State House in November 2022. As a first-term member, Kassin was chosen to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees and sets the state’s budget.

“My commitment to public service is driven by the desire to safeguard the quality of life we are fortunate to experience in South Dakota. I am determined to ensure that the opportunities I have enjoyed are preserved for the benefit of my children and the future generations of South Dakotans,” said Kassin. “My first session in the State House was historic thanks to careful, commonsense conservative management of our state’s resources and strong economy. Our state’s leaders were able to prioritize efforts to continue to strengthen the state as well as take care of South Dakotans now. I’m looking forward to building on the successes of the past session to continue building a strong and secure future.”

“I want to continue to be a strong voice for my friends and neighbors in District 17, prioritizing a strong economy for our state, great schools for students, and quality healthcare for citizens. Together, we can build a great future for South Dakota,” said Kassin.

Kassin was recognized as one of the top first-term legislators in the United States by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and was invited to participate in the Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Virginia.

Kassin and his wife, Katie, and their two children, Collins and Kellen, live in Vermillion, where he works for the University of South Dakota Foundation as the Vice President of External Relations. Kassin holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in public administration from the University of South Dakota.