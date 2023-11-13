State Representative Olson Announces Resignation, Noem Seeks Public Input on Replacement

PIERRE, S.D. – Representative Jess Olson announced that she has resigned her seat in the State House of Representatives, citing ongoing health issues. Governor Kristi Noem wishes her a quick recovery.

Representative Olson has represented District 34 in the State House of Representatives since 2019. Upon Olson’s resignation, Governor Kristi Noem requested public input on filling the District 34 vacancy.

Those wishing to be considered for the House of Representatives vacancy, or to offer nominations, should email Ben Koisti at [email protected]. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, resume, cover letter, and letters of recommendation. All nomination materials must be submitted by December 5th, 2023.

###