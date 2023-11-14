Legislature seeking potential conflicts, Auditor to ask if potential conflicts exist on new contracts

In participating with Governor Noem’s previous request, the South Dakota State Legislature is examining whether there are more conflicts of interest out there, and intend to use them as examples in seeking guidance from the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In a meeting of the legislative Executive Board today, the panel went over the details as they attempt to answer the question of what legislators can or cannot do:

South Dakota lawmakers will receive a letter this week, asking them to list all possible conflicts of interest when it comes to their jobs outside of being legislators. Those responses will then be used in a brief that the South Dakota Supreme Court will examine while they make a decision regarding the broad nature of a constitutional provision banning lawmakers from having a either a director or indirect conflict of interest in state contracts during their terms and up to a year after they exit office.

At the same meeting, it came to light that the Auditor’s office would be an active participant in attempting to navigate the potential conflicts as well:

During a meeting Tuesday of the Executive Board, State Auditor Richard Sattgast explained his office would be bringing in a new accounting system that would track conflict of interest disclosures for grants. The new system will request employers applying for state department and agency-specific grants disclose if a sitting lawmaker could benefit from the contract. State lawmakers would also have a chance to self-disclose as well if they’re a partner in the business.

What do you think? Should someone be disqualified from serving if they participate in a spouse’s business? Or if a state employee on the job buys a shovel at a legislator’s store?

Some guidelines in this portion of law that dates back to 1889 would be helpful.