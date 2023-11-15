Liberty-Themed Amusement & RV park coming to Rapid CIty

From the press release on the park’s development:

Storyland Studios, the three-dimensional storytelling firm, has revealed details of LIBERTYLAND USA, a new family entertainment and residential destination in the Mount Rushmore area.

The development will be the biggest development of its kind in South Dakota when it opens to visitors in 2026, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the US.

and..

Local officials have accepted the proposal unanimously, and it has been made possible by the formation of the Rapid City Destination District, a 302.1-acre planned development zone situated in a strategic location along I-90. The project’s scope and size will be expanded in the future with the addition of property offering views of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.