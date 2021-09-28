Media fury over lawsuit, and Governor’s concern about real estate appraiser program.

Yes, I read it too, so you don’t have to spam the other posts. There’s a big to do in the media over an age discrimination lawsuit that was settled, with allegations from the media that the Governor was too-involved.

I probably look at it with different eyes. I worked in the same office as Sherry Bren long, long ago when I worked at the Division of Insurance at the Department of Commerce in the mid-90’s, and she was ‘the person’ in the Real Estate Appraiser office. Very nice lady.

Having worked in Real Estate myself over the last decade plus (maybe going back at some point), I also have a few observations about real estate appraisers. If you need a loan, your real estate appraisal can be one of the biggest time bottlenecks for closing. Sometimes you can get them in 2 weeks. Sometimes 30 days. They probably need more people in the industry.

Becoming a real estate appraiser is a very long process, basically an apprenticeship, where you have to go work for someone for quite some time before you can hang your own shingle.

Related to what was allegedly expressed by the Sec. of Labor in the story, it well may be a profession that’s a little behind the times. I don’t know enough about the number of people in line to be an appraiser or the process to say it is, or it isn’t.

If the Governor was made aware of what she saw as unnecessary bottlenecks and hoops, I can see her acting in a manner exactly as Bill Janklow would have and summoning the state employee to a meeting.

Frankly, I don’t know what was said in meetings, so from my perspective, I don’t have any opinion to express beyond that it’s tough to become an appraiser, and we always seemed to need more of them.

Months later, DOL and Sherry Bren parted ways, she thought it was unfair and age-based discrimination, they fought it out and settled. And that brings us to today.

I doubt I’m going to change any minds, and you probably won’t change my experiences. But that’s my 2 cents worth.