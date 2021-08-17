More “considering” and “exploring” running for Congress by Taffy Howard

Had someone send me a note that Taffy Howard was doing more “considering” and “exploring” a race for Congress. By having a booth at Dakotafest:

I have to say that it looks like she’s doing more actual running than considering and exploring the congressional race as she claimed she was last weekend. But there’s a couple of problems she’s setting herself up for.

Because with getting her campaign committee organized, a website attacking Dusty Johnson set up, and now hitting the campaign trail with “Taffy Howard for Congress booths,” no one is taking the “exploring” thing seriously. She’s running, so claiming she’s not is.. well, it’s disingenuous. Not to mention that already being in the race but campaigning in a half-hearted way, and kicking things off in the middle of the July-Aug-Sept 2021 FEC reporting cycle, she’s going to have bunch of start-up costs against a month, month & 1/2 of fundraising.

Now, it’s good for Congressman Dusty Johnson, because he’s already geared up for scheduled events and fundraisers. Instead of campaigning against a hypothetical, his donors now have a solid reason to write a check to help keep him in office.

And the campaign “exploring” keeps rolling along.