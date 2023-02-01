My spies (who have been pretty accurate to date) are informing me of even more turnover at the Secretary of State’s office under Monae Johnson’s leadership.
Word is that Eileen Jensen the new Director of Elections has already quit, less than a month after the inauguration. In fact, it sounds like she may have parted ways with the SOS for a week or more now.
Was that even enough time to get the new name tags ordered and in?
Back to the drawing board for Monae on who the election authority for the State of South Dakota will be.
Quick update on this. I’m told Rachel Soulek who worked at the SOS before is now the new Director for the Division of Elections.
At least for now.
13 thoughts on “More turnover at the SOS? Director of Elections rumored to be out (already). *Updated*”
I’m praying it’s not Taffy Howard or Lora Hubbel.
I like Monae, but she is better advised to ride in the middle of the road.
Nah it’ll be John Dale. Five geeeeez!
Shocked. I’m just shocked.
Maybe she can hire Frye-Mueller for the job.
It’s like a train wreck over and over again. 😬
She will “deny” any problems in her office
Cookin’ hotdogs over a dumpster fire.
If she hired me for that job, I would be the best Election Director ever, I would go over every detail related to the Election with a fine tooth comb.
I would investigate all Domiciles, I would audit, and review every line item of the Master Voter File, and I would double check all poll records to ensure that only S.D Domiciles voted in S D Elections.
And finally, I would investigate the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and seek out and review their Master Voter File that no S.D Domiciles are listed in their file. If there is, then well, I will present all evidence to Marty Jackley and direct him to take Arizona to Court.
Mike, did you read your statement? “I would investigate the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and seek out and review their Master Voter File.”
Because I’m pretty sure Arizona would respond, “Go ___ yourself,” and not bother to tell you to have a nice day.
For reference, the federal government tried to ask states for master voter files, and SD refused. https://www.newscenter1.tv/krebs-formally-declines-to-share-south-dakota-voter-info/
“I would investigate all Domiciles, I would audit, and review every line item of the Master Voter File, and I would double check all poll records to ensure that only S.D Domiciles voted in S D Elections.”
Sounds like “small government” to me. 🙄
this always sounds like a cure in search of a problem to me. it’s a frequent charge made in county auditor races, and voters have said over and over they don’t really believe it’s a problem.
Such a shame to lose Eileen. She had experience as an auditor and was so positive and helpful. Just such a shame.