Thune Announces Committee Assignments for 118th Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after being selected to serve on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; the Senate Finance Committee; and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

“I am honored to once again serve on these three important and effective committees that will help deliver meaningful results for South Dakota,” said Thune. “I look forward to continuing to advance common-sense solutions for families, farmers and ranchers, and businesses and ensuring South Dakotans have a seat at the table in Washington when important decisions are being made.”

The Senate Agriculture Committee has jurisdiction over matters relating to: U.S. Department of Agriculture activities, including farm programs, crop insurance, conservation programs, and livestock marketing rules; the Rural Utilities Service and Rural Development, which carry out important programs relating to rural energy development, rural business financing, and rural health care services; nutrition programs, including the National School Lunch Program, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (known as food stamps); and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees futures markets.

The Senate Finance Committee has jurisdiction over matters relating to: taxation and other general revenue measures; bonded debt of the United States; customs, collection districts, and ports of entry and delivery; reciprocal trade agreements; tariff and import quotas; the transportation of dutiable goods; deposit of public moneys; general revenue sharing; health programs under the Social Security Act, including Medicare, Medicaid, and other health and human services programs financed by a specific tax or trust fund; and Social Security.

The Senate Commerce Committee has jurisdiction over matters relating to: the Coast Guard; communications; highway safety; inland waterways; interstate commerce; marine and ocean navigation safety and transportation; marine fisheries; merchant marine and navigation; nonmilitary aeronautical and space sciences; weather and atmospheric activities; regulation of consumer products and services and regulation of interstate common carriers, including railroads, buses, trucks, vessels, pipelines, and civil aviation; science; engineering; technology research and development and policy; sports; and transportation.

Thune also serves as the Senate Republican whip, the number two position in Senate Republican leadership, a position he has held since 2019.

