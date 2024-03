In the off-chance you aren’t a listener of Dakota Town Hall, you should be. And they had my favorite quote from last week.

“The ungovernable Pat Powers is my favorite Pat Powers.”

– Mudoc Jurgenson, Dakota Town Hall, 3/1/24

That gave me a good laugh. (As if I was governable before.)



Check it out here, and become a regular listener with new episodes every Friday with Murdoc & Jake Schoenbeck on the most entertaining political podcast in South Dakota!