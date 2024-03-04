Rounds: Supporting Thune as McConnell successor

From The Hill, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds is behind John Thune to succeed outgoing Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, as a fresh breath, and willing to stand his ground when it comes to Donald Trump:

Asked by ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Jonathan Karl how important it is for McConnell’s successor to be “willing to stand up to Trump,” Rounds said, ” Well, that’s what I’m looking for in a leader. I want someone who will work with a president, but who also will stand his own ground.”

“That’s one of the reasons why I very publicly and openly supported John Thune, and I supported Mitch McConnell. I think John Thune will bring some – you know, a fresh breath. That always happens when you have a change in leadership,” Rounds continued.