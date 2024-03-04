From The Hill, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds is behind John Thune to succeed outgoing Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, as a fresh breath, and willing to stand his ground when it comes to Donald Trump:
Asked by ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Jonathan Karl how important it is for McConnell’s successor to be “willing to stand up to Trump,” Rounds said, ” Well, that’s what I’m looking for in a leader. I want someone who will work with a president, but who also will stand his own ground.”
“That’s one of the reasons why I very publicly and openly supported John Thune, and I supported Mitch McConnell. I think John Thune will bring some – you know, a fresh breath. That always happens when you have a change in leadership,” Rounds continued.
One thought on “Rounds: Supporting Thune as McConnell successor”
“a fresh breath” 😂
Thune for Mitch is one grizzled uniparty swamp creature for another. These people have been in power for decades and look where it’s gotten us. The idea there’s anything even resembling “fresh” with John Thune is laughable.