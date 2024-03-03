So, what happened at the Butte County LDD with Haugaard’s speech?

As I’ve had inquiries about what happened at the Butte County Lincoln Day Dinner after they felt the need to feature unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate Steve Haugaard, here’s the report I was given by a couple of attendees.

Long and boring speech about the Republican Party platform, and how legislators are not following it.

That was pretty much the long and short of it. Although, don’t think anything remotely short occurred. Long and boring.

One person thinks that Haugaard might be gearing up to run for Governor again, but considering how badly he was beaten – 76% to 24% – more than 3 to 1 – it’s hard to conceive that Haugaard would try to jump on that horse again, since it fell asleep the first time he tried to ride it.