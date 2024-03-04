SD Canvassing snowflakes take to Frank TV to complain that Sen. Schoenbeck is picking on them.

I feel a little dirty sharing this because of the source, but the off-the-wall SD Canvassing group took to equally off-the-wall Frank TV of all places this last weekend to complain that Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck is picking on them.

And, try not to fall out of your seats, nobody is taking their complaints seriously.

They remind me of the never ending hanging-chad issue from the 2000 Bush-Gore election that seemingly took years to go away.

They swear to god that the machines are flawed and results are being manipulated, and then play the victim when people point out their silliness.