Neal Tapio preparing to launch US House Bid

If you notice the release just sent out by State Senator Neal Tapio, it served as a reminder for me to see if there were any other external signs that he is preparing to announce in the US House race. And it just takes a quick trip to his website:

When your website defaults to a WordPress login screen for “Neal Tapio for U.S. House,” it’s probably a good indicator that an announcement of running for that office is coming soon.

