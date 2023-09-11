Notes from the GOP Central Committee meeting on Saturday, National Committeewoman race confirmed to be open contest

Had a couple of people reach out to me this weekend confirming what I had heard on Friday, that the SDGOP National Committeewoman position is going to be an open contest at the next State Republican Convention, taking place in 2024. At the meeting, I’m told current GOP National Committeewoman Sandye Kading announced she would not be running again, making it the only open convention race so far seat that candidates will be competing for.

Public Utilities Commission, and the National Committeeman and Committeewoman positions are the only races that Convention Delegates have the opportunity to vote for at the next convention after 2022’s big contests.

Currently, PUC Commissioner Kristie Fiegen has announced she is running again. We have not heard from National Committeeman Ried Holien intentions to step down, so with the announcement of the only open seat at this time, there is likely to be a spirited campaign for the office.