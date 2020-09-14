Official release from Department of Public Safety on Hyde County Fatal Crash

Hyde County Fatal Crash

WHAT: Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash

Where: U.S. Highway 14, One mile west of Highmore, S.D.

When: 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

Driver: Jason Ravnsborg, 44, Pierre, S.D., No Injuries

Vehicle: 2011 Ford Taurus

Pedestrian: Joseph Boever, 55, Highmore, S.D., Fatal Injuries

HIGHMORE, S.D. – One man died Saturday night in a pedestrian-vehicle crash west of Highmore.

A 2011 Ford Taurus was westbound on U.S. Highway 14. The driver, 44-year-old Jason Ravnsborg of Pierre, told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he had been involved in a car-deer crash. The driver was not injured

The pedestrian’s body was discovered Sunday morning. He has been identified as 55-year-old Joseph Boever of Highmore.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continue to investigate the crash. All information remains preliminary at this point.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety

-30-