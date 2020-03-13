On Governor’s order, schools shut down for at least a week

From KELO AM News, Governor Kristi Noem has shut down schools for the next week:
Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered all public K-12 schools closed next week for deep cleaning due to the coronavirus outbreak.
She also encourages private schools to follow suit. Noem says she’ll reevaluate the closures and whether to continue them next week.
Will this satisfy the Argus?
Good! Too bad Chic-Fit-a isn’t opened yet, however, because then all of the kids could go and get some chicken during their break.
So wait, I’m confused because the position has changed so many times in the last week or so.
Is this a big deal or a media hoax?
Bad! Not one student has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Why didn’t she force schools to shut down for deep cleaning after the young boy from Hartford died because of complications from the flu? As Dr. Maher mentioned, what about all those children whose only source of food is from school?
This also has a trickle down effect on people VSG often calls the working poor. I surely hope the otherwise healthy people do not stop going out. If people are scared into not going to restaurants or other entertainment places, many families will be seriously financially hurt.
I think the best way to stop the virus is to shut everything down and reduce our economy to rubble, in kind of a scorched-earth policy. That way, there’s not much left for the virus to destroy.
Well, that’s an interesting perspective. Is it similar to the one Bill Maher had when he expressed his hope for an economic crash so to get rid of our POTUS?
Let me explain what the smart people have in mind when they suggest social distancing measures in the short term.
The number of people that will eventually get this is basically set, the only difference is how quickly is spreads throughout the population. If you just assume that it wont effect or hurt you because you are healthy and this is no worse than the normal flu, then you are helping facilitate the rapid spread. The disease does not become more lethal by itself, but our ability to treat it, and all the other normal health issues in America becomes overwhelmed in this scenario and people that could have been saved, are not. If we are able to slow the spread, we lessen the immediate burden on the healthcare system, and increase the amount of people that get quality, lifesaving treatment.
So PLEASE just hang tight for a few weeks for everyone else’s sake.