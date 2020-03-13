SDGOP chides Argus for editorial crabbing at leaders for not declaring martial law Posted on March 13, 2020 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook, the South Dakota GOP is chiding the Argus for a recent editorial grousing at our state’s leaders because they want government to restrict people’s movements because of the coronavirus: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Lol. Didn’t take long for this to age horribly, the next post after this is the governor declaring a state of emergency and shutting down all schools for at least a week. You can continue to be 3 steps behind on this and increasing the risk for South Dakotans to die, for what though?
Trump is a human, his response here was less than perfect but lets not all be sycophants and ignore reality, science, and common sense here just so we dont have to admit that.
Declare martial law and hault all elections and institutions of free speech is essentially what the Argus is implying.
What a bunch of clowns.