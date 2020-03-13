Release: Republican Erin Tobin Running for District 21 Senate Seat

REPUBLICAN ERIN TOBIN RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 21 SENATE SEAT

Erin Tobin of Winner announced today that she is running for the South Dakota State Senate from District 21. Tobin, a Certified Nurse Practitioner, cited public health and agriculture as two of her main focuses in her campaign.

“The overall health of South Dakota is a tremendously important issue at all levels of government, and I want to help keep the public safe and healthy. With a renewed focus on our well-being because of things that are happening in the world today, everyone understands that public health is a very important issue. It would be beneficial for the district and state to have someone who understands and knows the importance of healthcare,” she said.

As a fourth-generation rancher, Tobin is also passionate about agriculture. She supports Country of Origin Labeling. “South Dakota ranchers have the best beef in the world, and they need to be able to market it,” she said. Tobin feels she would do a good job in representing ag production and value-added agriculture in Pierre.

Along with her husband Travis, Erin is part of the family cow/calf and custom feeding operation. Erin and Travis have two children: Gus in the 4th grade and Anna, kindergarten. “With two children in elementary school, education issues are also a high priority,” explained Tobin. Erin graduated from Colome High School in 2001 and from South Dakota State University in 2005 with a B.S. degree in nursing. In 2010, she received her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner.

Tobin works at Avera Sacred Heart in Yankton as a hospitalist. She also does hospice care through Avera in the local area. Tobin, a Republican, is the daughter of Brad and Kay Bolton of Winner.