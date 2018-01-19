On the way home from Pierre.. Great visit, great find!

On the way home from visiting the legislature for two days, and I happened to stop in an antique shop I’ve been meaning to visit, which turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve made lately:

I found this absolutely beautiful large political pin from the 1948 Republican national convention.

Looking pretty good for a 70-year-old, wouldn’t you say?

  4. Cliff Hadley

    It looks terrific. Maybe too terrific. Not sure the vivid colors and tight positioning were possible at that time. More research needed.

