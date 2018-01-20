Republican slate filled in District 12; Curd in the Senate, Beal and Steele in the House

At the same time that Democrats were giddy over the prospect of having one candidate running in District 12, Republicans were putting the finishing touches on having three candidates ready to roll for the seats up for election in District 12:

Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd, Rep. Arch Beal and former Rep. Manny Steele said they would again seek the legislative seats representing the southwestern part of Sioux Falls.

And…

Steele said he wasn’t considering another run for state House, but Beal and a former district representative convinced him to throw his hat in the ring.

“They twisted both arms and they didn’t have to twist them that hard,” Steele said.”That’s always been my passion, to work for District 12.”