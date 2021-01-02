Outgoing Speaker of the House trying to make last act to gin up letter to state congressional delegation about alleged voter fraud in other states

Happy New Year… and apparently happy conspiracy day from outgoing Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard, as he sends out an e-mail early this evening to Republican State Legislators asking them to join him on a letter he intends to send out to to our state’s Congressional delegation tomorrow:

On Jan 1, 2021, at 5:59 PM, Steven Haugaard <[email protected]> wrote: Dear Legislators, I am writing to invite legislative members to join in the attached request being forwarded to our Congressional Delegation. Congress will act upon the report of the vote on January 6. Evidence of fraud needs to be evaluated. Please respond to this email OR text me to let me know if you want your name included on the attached letter. I know this is short notice as I expect to send this later tomorrow, but I will update the list of names as I receive additional responses. Thanks, and Happy New Year! Steve Steven Haugaard

Speaker of the House

South Dakota House of Representatives

From the response Haugaard received from the incoming Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, I get the distinct impression that Haugaard’s plea to use his office to contest elections in other states is not entirely appreciated:

On Jan 1, 2021, at 7:27 PM, Lee Schoenbeck wrote: This RHINO behavior should stop. Please at least pretend to be a real Republican.

The next legislative session might just be one of the more interesting ones.