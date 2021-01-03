Now outgoing House Speaker Haugaard seems to be doubling down on presidential fraud accusations, attending rally with “Proud Boys” members speaking.

After yesterday’s solicitation for names to include with a letter to the states federal delegation alleging election fraud in the presidential election, outgoing Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard was in attendance at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Sioux Falls… which you can read about yourself:

Two speakers self-identified with the “Proud Boys,” a far right-wing group with a history of violent confrontations, and were acting as guards for the stage.

Current legislator and former Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives Steve Haugaard was in attendance but declined to comment. He did say he would be sending out letter voicing frustrations with the election.