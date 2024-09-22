PAC bringing self-professed “Black Nazi” Mark Robinson to Sioux Falls seems to have forgotten his name, as graphics don’t cite him as keynote speaker anymore.

Where on earth is North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson? Don’t ask Toby Doeden, because our dumpster-fire of a momentary Congressional candidate seems to have forgotten his name almost overnight.

Remember last week when Toby’s group was sending text-blasts out and looking for people to go to his $250-500 a head event at the District in Sioux Falls with Keynote Speaker Mark Robinson?

Please notice that was “Keynote Speaker” Mark Robinson.

And then, there was that news story about that whole “black Nazi” thing..

According to Business North Carolina, Mark Robinson is expected to go on CNN later today to defend himself against a pending story that supposedly accuses him of referring to himself as a "Black Nazi," smearing MLK and making antisemitic comments.https://t.co/Ebb5RqRNBY pic.twitter.com/GGBwbFr2UQ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 19, 2024

Which blew up.. well across the planet, since there’s not a lot of people who claim they would be happy to own slaves and that they’d “take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington.”

If you remember that, then you might find it interesting that Toby Doeden who controls the Dakota First PAC seems to have developed amnesia, and forgotten his keynote speaker’s name:

“Keynote Speaker Mark Robinson” suddenly seems to have been demoted into a somewhat amorphous group of “National & State speakers.” Despite the person who invited him in the first place has expressed views that aren’t that far off of Robinson’s.

There has been no information provided that they disavow Robinson’s views, or have canceled him as a speaker because he expressed a desire to “bring [slavery] back” and “buy a few” slaves (never mind the stuff that’s so outrageous and pornographic that most websites won’t print it).

They’re just changing the graphic they’re using to promote the event. Leaving it entirely possible that he’s still coming. And they just don’t want to talk about their favorite candidate this cycle who is so offensive that he may cost Trump his state’s electoral votes, and the entire presidential election.

But, lacking any disavowal, as far as we know he’s still Toby’s guy. Despite his sudden onset of amnesia.