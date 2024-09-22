South Dakota Democrats are reaping the benefits of running federal presidential campaigns through their coffers, as they capture some of the cash as it goes by:
Sept 2024 Sddp Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd
$994,150.26 flowed into the Democratic Party’s federal account, and $986,136.92 went right back out the door, leaving them an additional $8,000 on top of existing cash on hand, which now totals $135,177.99 to put into campaigns and salaries after the campaign funds flowed by.
2 thoughts on “South Dakota Democrat’s August 2024 FEC Report: $994k raised, $986k spent, $135k Cash on Hand.”
Hey Pat Isn’t it great Folks that buy your bling didn’t do anything to stop MAGA I used to admire Republicans years ago Had their “poop in a group ” No more You may want to start a Demo merch site Hey that’s capitalism
Might as well turn it into a non-partisan DWC. More opportunities. More Revenue.