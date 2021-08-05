Pennington County GOP Dinner featuring speaker with a message of bringing the party back from the hard right to attract more young people

The Pennington County Republican Party just sent out an e-mail blast with an announcement on their speaker for the 9/11 Pennington County Lincoln Day Dinner. But it may not necessarily be a message that you would expect from the Rapid City GOP, as their speaker may be telling the party to come back from the fringe if they want to attract more young people to the party.
A short time ago the Pennington County Republican Party sent out a notice earlier this afternoon announcing their speaker of the Lincoln Day Dinner, announcing that their speaker would be Rikki Schlott, a researcher and an intern at The Megan Kelly Show, Contributing writer at the NY Post, Reason Magazine & the Epoch Times, etcetera.
Interestingly, and in what might be a shift for Pennington County Republicans, one of Schlott’s more recent articles in the New York Post is a message of how the Republican Party can attract more young people to join and be active in the party by compromising on social and environmental issues and by standing up to extremism.
Young Republicans want a more dynamic party that meets them in the middle on two major concerns: environmental and social. While the Democratic party champions progress on both, the GOP remains lukewarm on the issues and, as a result, risks breeding a generation of Democrats by default.
and..
Pushing for innovation and offering economic incentives to businesses fighting climate change is just one way the GOP could show it’s on team green.
and..
Meanwhile, Gen Z Republicans say society does not do enough to accept gender non-conforming people at a rate three times higher than some older Republican generations. Many Gen Z voters imagine Republicans as rigid, evangelizing traditionalists. By adopting a more live-and-let-live philosophy in favor of cultural conservatism, the GOP would appeal to more young people.
and..
In short, the GOP should work on rebranding as the modern, reasonable, solutions-oriented party. If Republicans succeed in crafting this new identity, it will make enormous strides with young voters and secure its future.
I don’t know that this is a new message in many circles on how to attract younger voters to the party of Lincoln, but it might signal a shift in the wind.
Especially in Pennington County Republican politics, in that they are willing to feature a speaker at their largest event of the year who has a message of encouraging the party to grow the GOP tent by coming back from the hard right and accepting those with different views on the environment and gender conformity.
If they’re not careful, they might learn something.
9 thoughts on “Pennington County GOP Dinner featuring speaker with a message of bringing the party back from the hard right to attract more young people”
Ed! What in the world is this?! Say it ain’t so! 💥
💥
I don’t think her message in the article that this is what young people believe is incorrect.
What it’s saying is that here is what should be done to attract more young people, and including them will help ensure the future of the party.
Could not have hit the nail any more square on the head. Millennials and GenZ are far more socially liberal than generations before while still being fiscally responsible. They are for less government intrusion and less government mandates from either a liberal or conservative perspective. The Federal government shouldn’t tell someone what to do with their body, their marriage, or their values.
The GOP needs to expand it’s big tent, otherwise Dem’s in the more liberal areas of the country will grow much larger than it can, and social issues are a great place to start.
Encouraging LGBTXYZ or whatever initials they are using should not be the goal of the Republican Party. We need young people with morals to join the party and I believe the young Republicans I have met have morals as well as integrity. The next push will be to support abortions! This crap needs to be nipped in the bud!
Everybody to the left of Mitt Romney is hard right to some people
That should say to the right of Mitt Romney haha
1–6–2021 proved what was suspected for years– There is no (R) party today, it is the fascist cult of trump…..400,000+ Americans died fighting what the (R) party has become..
..
Summary: If Republicans would adopt more Democratic positions, they could attract more Democrats.
Watch out for wolves in sheep’s clothing.