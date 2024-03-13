Polar opposites in terms of candidates filing petitions this morning.

Quite the dichotomy of candidates who have filed petitions this morning.

On one hand Jim Halverson, candidate for District 21 House who I wrote about last week, filed his paperwork this AM to run in a primary for that election.

On the other, Rick Weible, of whom much has been written about and I’m sure much more will be, also filed paperwork, except he’s taking on the Republican Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree in a race for District 8 State Senate.

So far today, you have a good candidate running in Jim Halverson. And you have one of the leaders of the election truther/vote counting machine paranoia movements in the state.

Petitions were also turned in today by Republican House Assistant Majority Leader Taylor Rehfeldt (D14) , and in D7, we have Weible’s fellow Brookings book banner Jeff Struwe also turning in petitions to run for the House.

This June Primary election, it looks like Republicans will be presented with choices; are we going to seek the light with those who present us with leadership and opportunity, or are we going with those who campaign on conspiracy theories and big government that tells us what we’re allowed to read and how we are supposed to raise our kids?

And those should be considered important choices.