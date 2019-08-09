Presentation from two sides on the battle in “Electric Services in an Annexed Area” Interim Committee. Why the un-level playing field?

On July 25th, the Legislative Interim “Electric Services in an Annexed Area” Committee met to hear public testimony on what will likely be one of the hottest issues in the 2020 Legislative session.. and possibly beyond.
During this hearing, both sides gave presentations to the committee, which you can find here. However, for purposes of discussion, I wanted to highlight the presentations from the two sides which are teeing up to square off this next session.
First, the presentation from the big dog in the fight, SDREA’s, who are trying to portray themselves as being preyed upon by municipalities, losing revenue as a result, and are seeking to protect their territories, at the same time they loan millions to others:
DESA07252019-A by Pat Powers on Scribd
Next, the presentation from the Coalition to Preserve Consumer Choice, the David to the SDREA’s Goliath, representing Heartland Power, Missouri River Energy Services, and the SD Municipal Electric Association, which gives more of a policy discussion:
Des a 07252019 by Pat Powers on Scribd
And while you’re pondering that, I’d bring up something raised in the Coalition’s presentation, particularly a couple of points that I was unaware of (Page 28):
So, according to the Municipal Utilities Presentation, REA territories are authorized by South Dakota statute, BUT aren’t subject to open meeting laws, and aren’t subject to open record laws. AND, while they’re authorized by South Dakota statute, and encompass far, far more area than organizations such as IOU’s (Investor Owned Utilities), the Rural Electric Cooperative aren’t subject to rate oversight by the Public Utilities Commission?
To me, those are two points which kind of beg the question, “Why not?”
If the REA’s want the Legislature to open the can of worms on whether or not cities are allowed to grow without their blessing, it sounds as if the Legislature should be compelled to ask “why under state law REA’s get to compete on an unbalanced playing field?”
Someone can correct me if I am wrong. A number of years ago, didn’t the PUC and Legislature designate boundaries for IOUs, REA, and municipalities? I seem to remember a battle up near Aberdeen between NWPS and Northern Electric for territory near Aberdeen that the city wanted to annex for an industrial park. I don’t remember the outcome for sure, but I think NWPS got to serve the territory even though Northern Electric lines were already in place. Anyone know for sure?
I consider this a taking of property. If the coop is there and it is capable of and willing to provide the service why should the city have the right to take the property and steal the revenue. This used to happened with school districts. As the city of Sioux Falls expanded they took property and revenue from the neighboring district. Legislation was passed ending the practice. There are now at least two other districts (Brandon and Harrisburg) within Sioux Falls city limits and it works. The same would hold true for electrical services.
Except it doesn’t work. And if you don’t believe that you can either wait 20 years to see it play out in Sioux Falls or see it right now in Omaha, Minneapolis, Kansas City, or Des Moines.
Are there any municipal.electrical utilities in West River or is this entirely an East River issue?
There are minincipal electrics west river, but very few.
When electric territories were created in the 70’s, the rules were that muni electrics could grow with the cities that own them. This has always been the rule and a condition of creating any territory. 50 years later a couple of east river REAs and East River Electric have decided they don’t like the rules under which they got protected territory, so they’re trying to TAKE that right away from 35 cities in South Dakota.
Landowners adjoining cities have been able to petition THE LANDOWNERS’ land into the city and the landowner had the right to access city power. REAs want to TAKE that right away fromLANDOWNERS
This is not a takings of any right from the REAs. A couple of east river REAs are whining about protecting a right they never had. Here’s an example for what they are doing. You petition the city for a street dance and to sell alcohol on Friday night and you get the permission, then you want to keep doing it every Friday night all summer. The local government says no, your right was for one Friday night, and then you accuse them of a taking because you want something more than the right you ever had said. Welcome to the kool aide of our summer study
That was an excellent explanation Lee. Thank you.
Mr. Schoenbeck’s analogy is unfairly leaning to one side. REA’s permit didn’t end. Friday night isn’t over until REA says it’s over.
A proper anaology would be two small towns legally sharing a stream for water. One town grows and grows and takes more and more water until the other small town, unable to grow or even maintain status quo, cries foul. The injured party (REA) must be compensated and the growth must be mitigated.