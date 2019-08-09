Presentation from two sides on the battle in “Electric Services in an Annexed Area” Interim Committee. Why the un-level playing field?

On July 25th, the Legislative Interim “Electric Services in an Annexed Area” Committee met to hear public testimony on what will likely be one of the hottest issues in the 2020 Legislative session.. and possibly beyond.

During this hearing, both sides gave presentations to the committee, which you can find here. However, for purposes of discussion, I wanted to highlight the presentations from the two sides which are teeing up to square off this next session.

First, the presentation from the big dog in the fight, SDREA’s, who are trying to portray themselves as being preyed upon by municipalities, losing revenue as a result, and are seeking to protect their territories, at the same time they loan millions to others:

DESA07252019-A by Pat Powers on Scribd

Next, the presentation from the Coalition to Preserve Consumer Choice, the David to the SDREA’s Goliath, representing Heartland Power, Missouri River Energy Services, and the SD Municipal Electric Association, which gives more of a policy discussion:

Des a 07252019 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Take a look, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.

And while you’re pondering that, I’d bring up something raised in the Coalition’s presentation, particularly a couple of points that I was unaware of (Page 28):

So, according to the Municipal Utilities Presentation, REA territories are authorized by South Dakota statute, BUT aren’t subject to open meeting laws, and aren’t subject to open record laws. AND, while they’re authorized by South Dakota statute, and encompass far, far more area than organizations such as IOU’s (Investor Owned Utilities), the Rural Electric Cooperative aren’t subject to rate oversight by the Public Utilities Commission?

To me, those are two points which kind of beg the question, “Why not?”

If the REA’s want the Legislature to open the can of worms on whether or not cities are allowed to grow without their blessing, it sounds as if the Legislature should be compelled to ask “why under state law REA’s get to compete on an unbalanced playing field?”

The floor is yours.