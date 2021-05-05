President Trump is back on the Internet on his own terms as the “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” website has been launched.
As you can read, President Trump is back with the former president hitting the Internet supporting his allies, attacking those he views as his enemies, and generally doing the same things he did via twitter, except this time on his own platform.
You can read the website at www.donaldjtrump.com.
5 thoughts on “President Trump back on the Internet through his own website”
Hahahhhaa. 1776. Stop the steal. Tell me where to send Liz Cheney a check. Dusty?
Good for President Trump and for freedom of speech, something the left hates and is trying to get rid of.
I called Dusty’s office and told him he should vote to kick Liz Cheney out of leadership. That is freedom-the ability to voice your opinion without have it stifled by the Communist left.
1) Is our party stronger if we have monolithic thought and discourage independent speech? Agree with Cheney or not but we need someone who can speak to those who support the policies of President Trump but not his demeanor, tactics, and personal example.
2) I am glad President Trump has a medium to express himself and look forward to following him. But, let’s remember Big Media & Big Tech is censoring a lot of conservative voices who don’t have the means and following of President Trump. Big Tech needs to be broken up as proposed by Senator Hawley.
3) Finally, as the Republican Caucus announced they weren’t going to “whip” on the impeachment vote, it is improper to retroactively exact retribution. After the next election, there will be another leadership vote. It is bad precedent to start doing stuff like this on a single issue midstream. Whether Dusty agrees or disagrees with Cheney remaining in leadership, I urge him to oppose removal today.
The GOP is devolving into a Trump-worshiping cult faster now than when he was in office.
Have you Trump haters ever wondered why so many people loved him? Its very simple, why we didn’t always love his approach, tone, or demeanor. He fought for us, said many of the things everyone wants to say and he just stood up to the BS Liberal Media. There is a reason he beat 16 pretty good candidates in 2016. Everyone is TIRED of Republicans rolling over and becoming doormats for the Left. The Left is ruthless and takes not prisoners, we could learn a thing or two from them. This “lets work together” stuff is NOT working, period and the Dems are complete lunatics. The Thune, Rounds, McConnell approach is NOT working and has not worked for years as these guys are the other side of the same coin