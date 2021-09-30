The proclamation has been issued for a special session to be held on November 9 to investigate Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for whether the conduct of the AG involved an impeachable offense:
The proclamation has been issued for a special session to be held on November 9 to investigate Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for whether the conduct of the AG involved an impeachable offense:
4 thoughts on “Proclamation issued for November 9 Special Session to investigate Attorney General”
Still not impeachable offenses
Listening to Rep Kevin Jensen this morning on KELO it sounds like they will determine whether the misdemeanors are impeachable offenses; they are not going to delve into the case itself.
For a second, there, I thought this was in relation to the investigation thought to have started in Arizona.
Are you talking about the one funded by the GOP that proved Biden won?