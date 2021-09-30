Proclamation issued for November 9 Special Session to investigate Attorney General

@SoDakCampaigns

The proclamation has been issued for a special session to be held on November 9 to investigate Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for whether the conduct of the AG involved an impeachable offense:

4 thoughts on “Proclamation issued for November 9 Special Session to investigate Attorney General”

  2. Listening to Rep Kevin Jensen this morning on KELO it sounds like they will determine whether the misdemeanors are impeachable offenses; they are not going to delve into the case itself.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.