Remember Angelia Schultz a.k.a. Añjali and her UFO presser? Apparently it has gotten a bit of attention.

About a month or so ago, I covered the absolutely zany presser/YouTube video posted with former Democrat Legislative/Secretary of State candidate Angelia Schultz who is now calling herself “Añjali.” If you’ve forgotten.. (and how could you):

And there’s also this…

Well, for a quick update, “Añjali” has apparently become quite the topic on a number of podcasts. In case you’re a podcast listener, you can certainly get an earful (and much of it is NSFW, so you’ve been warned). You’ll get a flavor from these:

Listen to “The New Disclosure SCAM ARTIST Angelia Schultz | Añjali | Exposed & Debunked” on Spreaker.



(About 28 minutes in for this one)

Aside from being the subject of scorn, Añjali/Angelia is currently spending her days on reddit dispensing advice on how to reach out to alien beings vie her reddit community at “The Transcention Project” under the handle “SpaceBetweenUs.”

Under her bio, Angelia offers that she’s “Leading a team to meet Higher Beings of Light who have a message for humanity.” And she hawks her twitter account @AnjaliOnGaia.

During contact, the beings spoke of a multitude of ‘worlds’ that occupy the same space we occupy. ‘Here but not here’. They were clear we humans don’t think of space or time correctly. They said, everything is right here, all at once. #Transcension — Añjali 🌱 (@AnjaliOnGaia) March 22, 2021

While seven years ago she was described as the future of the South Dakota Democrat party, somehow I’m not sure they want to acknowledge her at all at this point.