Rapid City Church Pastor files to run for District 35 State Senate

Another name has been thrown in the political arena, this time for District 35 as the pastor of the Calvary Chapel Church in Rapid City has filed a statement of organization to run for District 35 State Senate:

Greg Blanc Sdcfdisclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

Greg Blanc has filed paperwork to run for the State Legislative seat which is currently up for appointment by Governor Kristi Noem, as a result of the unfortunate resignation of Senator Jessica Castleberry.

Blanc, notes in his church bio that he’s a native of California. No official announcement has been made at this time.