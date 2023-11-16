Former NDGOP Executive Director Dave Roetman is back from ND backing candidates for office in Sioux Falls

North Dakota GOP executive director of a week, Dave Roetman, is back promoting candidates in Sioux Falls, and is acting as treasurer for a candidate who submitted a Statement of Organization last week as running for District 10 House. According to the Secretary of State:

Bobby Smith of Sioux Falls has Dave Roetman as his treasurer in the District 10 House race, fresh off of Roetman’s week-long tenure at the NDGOP, resigning after being caught saying some really questionable things on social media. Which even made Fox News.

Noting that the candidate listed his street address as “2601 south Minnisota Ave Suite 105-424” on the statement of organization.. If that’s his street address, I can’t help but ask if it’s cramped living in a tiny mailbox at the UPS Store?