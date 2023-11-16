Brad Jankord Announces Candidacy for District 13 House

Sioux Falls, SD – Today, Brad Jankord, proudly announces his candidacy for District 13 House of Representatives in South Dakota. Alongside his wife Anna and their two young children, Grace and James, Brad is committed to bringing a fresh perspective and enthusiastic problem- solving skills to South Dakota’s Capitol.

Focus on Community

Born and raised in Redfield with a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Dakota, Jankord is deeply connected to the values and concerns of South Dakotans. Current Vice President of Lending for the South Dakota Development Corporation, Brad has more than 10 years of banking and lending experience where he works to grow small businesses and communities across the state. His roots in the South Dakota community have shaped his understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our state.

Family Values and Vision for the Future

Residing in Sioux Falls, the Jankords are raising their children with the same values of hard work, integrity, compassion and community service that define South Dakota. Jankord’s decision to run for office is driven by his desire to secure a prosperous future for all South Dakotans.

Commitment to District 13

Brad seeks to be a public servant for District 13, not a politician. He is focused on key issues like education, economic development and conservation. Brad believes in a collaborative approach to governance, where the voices of his constituents provide a valuable perspective to policy decisions.

Join Us on the Journey

We invite the voters of District 13 to get involved by providing thoughts, time, talent and resources with the campaign. You can learn more about Brad, donate to his campaign or get in contact by visiting jankordforsd.com With your support, we can make a meaningful difference in our community.

###