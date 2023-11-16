Rapid City lawmaker who resigned this week had signed contracts with the state. What about Representative Kevin Jensen?

The Dakota Scout is reporting this morning that State Representative Jess Olson, who resigned this week due to health reasons, had at least two contracts she signed with the State of South Dakota during her time in office:

A review of state financial records by The Dakota Scout has found that a business owned by former South Dakota legislator Jess Olson has had at least two contracts with the state, both personally signed by the District 34 Republican during her tenure in office. Stay Graceful Inc., an in-home health care agency based in Rapid City and registered to Olson on the Secretary of State’s business registry, is listed on the state’s online checkbook as a vendor, contracting for Medicaid reimbursements through the South Dakota Department of Human Services.

After Olson’s resignation this week, and the earlier resignation of Senator Jessica Castleberry, which came with an agreement to repay nearly half a million dollars of state funds received, that leaves State Representative Kevin Jensen as the only legislator immediately known to have his name attached to state contracts during his tenure in office who has not resigned.

As reported here at Dakotawarcollege this past January, Jensen’s name is on several contracts for his wife’s business with the State of South Dakota as the provider’s “Fiscal Contact.” Jensen has protested any questions of propriety declaring that he receives no financial benefit and claims he’s only “volunteering” for his wife who has signed the contracts with the State of South Dakota while he has been a State Legislator.

I guess it’s not every business that has a member of the legislature volunteering for them, eh?

The South Dakota Supreme Court has been asked by Governor Kristi Noem in cooperation with legislative leadership for some clarity from the South Dakota Supreme Court on legislative conflicts of interest, as Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck noted to the Associated Press, “depending on the court’s ruling, a number of lawmakers may need to resign or pay the state back for services received.”