Ready to Lead event in Sioux Falls this weekend. I’m sure they told everyone about being a panelist…

I’ve been tracking a story over the last couple of days where I had heard that the non-partisan “Ready to Run” group in Sioux Falls is having a big thing to do in Sioux Falls on April 13th and 14th with panels of speakers and everything. Except that maybe it’s not exactly so non-partisan.

And maybe it doesn’t exactly sound like they had confirmed with at least one of their speakers. From the e-mail box of the director of the program to the participants:

On Apr 5, 2018, at 4:17 PM, Blaalid, Brooke wrote: Good Afternoon Lovely Ladies and Gentlemen, We are incredibly excited to have you as presenters/panelists for our inaugural Ready to Run South Dakota campaign and leadership training on April 13-14th. Before the big day arrives, I need a few bits and pieces of information from you. I have them listed before for your convenience. I have also attached the program agenda and paper registration form. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call or text my cell at 605-660-9721 or email. I am beyond honored and grateful to have all of your support! Please check your name and credentials on the agenda to make sure we have it spelled correctly. We also made a few adjustments to the agenda. If for some reason, you are unable to make your session, please let me know ASAP. Please send me a bio of yourself that is no more than 2 paragraphs, single spaced. Things to include would be education, elected office, positions you have held in terms of leadership/stakeholders, etc. If you are struggling with this, please let me know and we can work together! Send this to me no later than April 12. As a presenter, you are invited to our networking reception on Friday, April 13 from 5:30-7. Feel free to bring your significant other or a friend who would enjoy the networking and social gathering. Please RSVP by next Monday, April 9th if you are available to attend the social and the number of quests attending. If you would like to participate in the training session and attend the training beyond your session, you are welcomed and encouraged. Please fill out the attached registration form that is a fillable PDF. As a presenter, you cost of the training is FREE. Lastly, If you know of any women (or men) who are interested in running for office or becoming more involved in community leadership, we encourage you to share this information with them. You can also find additional information at our website www.readytorunsd.org You can also share on Facebook, twitter, Instagram as well! Thank you again for all of your time, energy, and support! Brooke

Brooke Blaalid, MSW, PhD Candidate Director, Ready to Run: SD

Master of Social Work Program

University of South Dakota

Health Sciences Center; Rm 367

1400 W 22nd Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Okay.. that sounds nice, doesn’t it? Except that one of the listed presenters, Karon Gubbrud, hadn’t exactly been asked if she would be a speaker (I’ve cut this response down a bit, btw..-PP):

From: Karon Gubbrud

Sent: Sunday, April 8, 2018 6:00 PM

To: Blaalid, Brooke

Subject: Re: Presenter Info Needed Dear Brooke, I have put much thought, and some prayers, in to my reaction, and my response, to this. Several months ago, you had Sara Lindquist invite me to join the two of you, at your home, for a glass of wine and conversation. You wanted to meet me. You also knew I was involved in politics; and you wanted to tell me about this new group you were bringing in to Sioux Falls. You were very excited about this new group. That was very clear. and… Then last Thursday, I get this e-mail from you, announcing what you hope will be a big event, and seeing my name on the agenda/program, as part of a panel over lunch. That day, at your home, you and I had spoken, quite briefly, actually, about the possibility of me serving on some sort of a panel at an event or meeting you were planning…..an event that was well down the calendar road at that time. You did not have many details at all at that time. You asked me if I would suggest other women to serve on this panel you were assembling. I told you I would not offer anyone else to you without speaking to them first. Then I never heard anything more from you. You did tell me you were “thinking about” having Stephanie Herseth Sandlin as your featured speaker. I strongly discouraged you from that, since you had told me, repeatedly, during our conversation that this group of yours was “strictly non-partisan”. Stephanie is known state-wide as a big time, very liberal, Democrat. I highly encouraged you to invite someone whose political leanings are a less well known, as your featured speaker, if you wanted to demonstrate your non-partisan nature as an organization. You did seem quite determined to have Stephanie be your featured speaker, though. Last Thursday, at 4:30 PM, when I returned home from a day of teaching, I found this e-mail of yours. Quite honestly, I was shocked by it! Suddenly, I was listed on a panel for this event, which I gather, you hope will be quite large. I had not heard a word from you in months, and suddenly, with just one week’s notice, I am listed as a guest panelist! Really?!? At a class that night, a woman came up to me and asked me “how long I had been involved with Ready to Run”!! “Involved with”!! She and several legislators and their wives had received information about this event, with me listed as being on this panel a full week before that!! But, I did not get this e-mail,about it until last Thursday!?! That is appalling, and quite honestly, insulting!! Brooke, I cannot possibly participate in this! On top of this late notice, there is nothing “non-partisan” about it!! Your featured speaker is a well know, very liberal Democrat. You have, not just one, but two speakers from LEAD SD, which is well recognized as a very liberal, Left leaning, basically Democratic, organization. You have Paula Hawks, another raging liberal Democrat! You have three or four others listed as presenters, who are well known in all political circles, as being very liberal Democrats. You have a couple who claim to be Republicans, so they can actually get elected; but their voting records, and many things they say and do, tell a whole different story! and… I wish you well. I hope that your event is well attended, and turns out to be all that you hoped it would be. I am sure you have put much time and effort in to planning it. But I cannot participate. Karon Gubbrud

Oh.. that’s not good.

Usually most of the time panelists actually know they are panelists within more than a week of the event being held. The organizer of the Ready to Lead event did offer her apologies. Kind of:

From: “Blaalid, Brooke”

Date: April 9, 2018 at 9:35:40 AM CDT

To: Karon Gubbrud

From: "Blaalid, Brooke"

Date: April 9, 2018 at 9:35:40 AM CDT

To: Karon Gubbrud

Subject: RE: Presenter Info Needed Good Morning Karon, I am very sorry that I have made you feel this way. I am deeply sadden by this news. I was under the impression with our conversations that you were willing to discuss your involvement with working on political campaigns as you have been instrumental in helping republican candidates. I am not exactly sure what Sara is referring to as I had to told her that I sent you a follow-up email and we spoke at the cracker barrel. I too have been dealing with some health issues and haven't had as much time to connect with individuals as I wanted to, especially you. Ready to Run South Dakota is nonpartisan and will continue to be. While President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin is our keynote and we do have panelists from LEAD, we also have many great republican women on our panels such as Anne Hajek, Casey Murschel, Carol Twedt, and Georgia Hansen. Unfortunately, both Carol and Georgia won't be able to attend due to having unplanned family events this weekend. Additionally, we have had many great republican men and women give us their support in terms of financial donations and connecting us with potential speakers as they already had planned vacations during this time. One of the things that we decided when putting our panelist together was that we would not have any individual who was actively running a campaign to sit our panels. This has been a struggle for us as several amazing women from both sides of the isle are running this year. I would have loved to have Shantel Krebs as one of our speakers along with Deb Peterson, Deb Sohl, Kristine Erickson, etc. Again, I am very sorry for the confusion and that you wont be able to join us this weekend. I am more than willing to continue to have meetings and conversations with you and find ways that your voice and the voice of other republican women can be heard. All my best, Brooke Blaalid, MSW, PhD Candidate

Director, Ready to Run: SD

Director, Ready to Run: SD

It’s good that Brooke recognizes that the GOP has many amazing women on our side of the aisle. Or at least she sort of recognizes it when she mentions “Deb Peterson, Deb Sohl, Kristine Erickson, etc.” We might have even believed her if she’d actually gotten any of their names right. (Deb Peters, Deb Soholt, & Christine Erickson).

The Ready to Run SD conference is April 13 and 14, 2018, at the Downtown Holiday Inn City Centre in Sioux Falls. Maybe Republicans are invited. But they probably won’t get your name right.

Or you might find yourself on a panel.

