All of Gov. Noem’s VETOES Sustained by the Legislature
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, all of Governor Noem’s remaining VETOES were sustained by the legislature. Governor Noem VETOED five bills this legislative session that would have been harmful to South Dakota. The bills VETOED were SB 108, SB 129, HB 1109, HB 1193, and HB 1209.
“I VETOED these bills because they put the people of South Dakota at risk,” said Governor Noem. “I am glad that the legislators agreed that the pieces of legislation are unfit for our state and have sustained all five of my VETOES.”
Today, the legislature sustained Governor Noem’s VETOS of the following four bills:
- SB 108 would have allowed South Dakotans to consume alcohol underage. You can find the governor’s SB 108 VETO letter here.
- SB 129 would have categorized teachers and school employees in the same way as law enforcement officers in instances of assault in their official duties. You can find the governor’s SB 129 VETO letter here.
- HB 1193 was an attack on economic Freedom and would have opened the door to overreach by the federal government. You can find the governor’s HB 1193 VETO letter here.
- HB 1209 would have classified marijuana as hemp and jeopardized the clearly expressed will of the people of South Dakota. You can find the governor’s HB 1209 VETO letter here.
Earlier this legislative session, the legislature sustained Governor Noem’s VETO of HB 1109, which would have increased occupation taxes on South Dakotans. You can find the governor’s HB 1109 VETO letter here.
Governor Noem has never had a VETO overturned by the legislature.
17 thoughts on “Release: All of Gov. Noem’s VETOES Sustained by the Legislature”
How did she do on her policy initiatives?
Thank you, Governor Noem!!!
South Dakotans were spared from the effects of 5 bad bills by Governor Noem’s VETO branding iron.
Thank you Ed💥
The Governor’s vetoes were the subject at our South Dakotans for UNCommon Sense Breakfast this morning. The question debated was Governor Noem in South Dakota when she vetoed all these bills or was she in some place warm with wealthy donors like Hawaii or Austin, Texas?
The other debate was what to do with an empty South Dakota Governor’s Mansion?
Rent it out as an Airbnb?
Auction the Governor’s Mansion with the stipulation is is moved and build an advanced small modular nuclear reactor in it’s place?
Sounds like your “UNCommon Sense Breakfast” made no sense at all. But we are all so glad that you were concerned about the occupancy at the Governor’s Mansion. The only fissionable stipulation appropriate here is that your airbnb is the foul stench of ignorance.
“So what’s uncommon sense? While common sense is considered conventional wisdom, uncommon sense is a re-examination of that conventional wisdom. In our business life and personal life, following common sense is usually the safe way to go. But, the people who are really making a difference in the world are usually the people who try something new. People that may go against something that may go against what conventional wisdom says is the “right” way to do something. Unconventional thinking is the reason we have the ability to fly thousands of feet above the ground. Can you imagine a world without airplanes? The Wright brothers are a real-world example of people who went against conventional wisdom and completely changed the world. Common sense says that humans can’t possibly fly, but the Wright brothers challenged that. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t have modern air travel. Uncommon sense is not about throwing common sense totally out the window. Tapping into our uncommon sense allows us to take a deeper look at things we often take for granted.” by by Nido R. Qubein
By renting out the vacant Governor’s Mansion the state would at least get revenue to help offset expenses elsewhere.
We would rent out the empty space between your ears if it was worth anything. But alas, no takers. Are you related to Lora Hubbel?
Thank you Governor Noem! What a record. It is so nice to read this and realize what a normal State is like in opposite to the train wreck our nation has become. Of course, we always have the wackos that detract and whine about Governor Noem, but we all know who those crackpots are. I think that one of those organizations should be named South Dakotans with NOsense.
poof no more 1193
somebody better check on Lord Schoenbeck
lol re: lord schoenbeck. where was your name-calling when lord rounds and lord janklow were constantly stopping your plans.
oh well. wrong guess from me on the ucc bill. not a surprise the way the vote went.
Is VETO always supposed to be capitalized? Also, is it VETOES or VETOS? Both were used in this release.
you might need the “24 hour toe service” advertised along I90
I’m curious as to who is the Poindexter that thought it was a good idea to let underage individuals drink as part of a college class?
it would be more efficient to have them anonymously submit their prior experience.
I believe that was Nesibsa, as Augie has a brewery course.