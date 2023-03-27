Release: All of Gov. Noem’s VETOES Sustained by the Legislature

All of Gov. Noem’s VETOES Sustained by the Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, all of Governor Noem’s remaining VETOES were sustained by the legislature. Governor Noem VETOED five bills this legislative session that would have been harmful to South Dakota. The bills VETOED were SB 108, SB 129, HB 1109, HB 1193, and HB 1209.

“I VETOED these bills because they put the people of South Dakota at risk,” said Governor Noem. “I am glad that the legislators agreed that the pieces of legislation are unfit for our state and have sustained all five of my VETOES.”

Today, the legislature sustained Governor Noem’s VETOS of the following four bills:

SB 108 would have allowed South Dakotans to consume alcohol underage. You can find the governor’s SB 108 VETO letter here.

SB 129 would have categorized teachers and school employees in the same way as law enforcement officers in instances of assault in their official duties. You can find the governor’s SB 129 VETO letter here.

HB 1193 was an attack on economic Freedom and would have opened the door to overreach by the federal government. You can find the governor’s HB 1193 VETO letter here.

HB 1209 would have classified marijuana as hemp and jeopardized the clearly expressed will of the people of South Dakota. You can find the governor’s HB 1209 VETO letter here.

Earlier this legislative session, the legislature sustained Governor Noem’s VETO of HB 1109, which would have increased occupation taxes on South Dakotans. You can find the governor’s HB 1109 VETO letter here.

Governor Noem has never had a VETO overturned by the legislature.

