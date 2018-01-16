Release – Anne Hajek Recommended by Attorney General Jackley to Board of Pardons and Paroles

Anne Hajek Recommended by Attorney General Jackley to Board of Pardons and Paroles

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today the recommendation of Anne Hajek of Sioux Falls, S.D. to the Board of Pardons and Paroles. Hajek will fill the vacancy left by Don Holloway, effective January 23, 2018.

“Anne’s legislative and local government experience, along with her strong sense of fairness and concern for public safety, will serve South Dakota well,” said Jackley.

“I want to extend my appreciation to Don Holloway for his dedicated service on the Parole Board. He too has dedicated his life to public service and has been a strong leader in protecting our communities,” added Jackley.

Anne Hajek has dedicated numerous years to public service, including being twice elected to the Sioux Falls City Council, and the Minnehaha County Commission and one term in the House of Representatives where she served on the House Judiciary Committee. Anne practiced law in Sioux Falls for 24 years, and prior to that was an educator and school counselor. She brings a diversified background to the Board.

The Board of Pardons and Paroles is a nine member appointed board charged with the authority to make decisions of parole, the revocation of parole, and parole policy and procedures. Three of the board members are appointed by the Governor of South Dakota, three are appointed by the Attorney General, and the remaining three are appointed by the South Dakota Supreme Court.

This appointment is subject to final confirmation by the South Dakota Senate.

