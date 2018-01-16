Read the Letter to Attorney General Marty Jackley from Gene Abdallah withdrawing nomination to Parole Board

An anonymous source provided South Dakota War College a copy of the letter sent by Gene Abdallah to Attorney General Marty Jackley declining his nomination to the Parole Board. And you can read it for yourself:

As you’ll note, the health matters Abdallah cited are not simple matters, especially when one is 81, causing him to understandably decline serving.

We certainly wish Gene the best in his recovery.

