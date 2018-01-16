Read the Letter to Attorney General Marty Jackley from Gene Abdallah withdrawing nomination to Parole Board

An anonymous source provided South Dakota War College a copy of the letter sent by Gene Abdallah to Attorney General Marty Jackley declining his nomination to the Parole Board. And you can read it for yourself:
As you’ll note, the health matters Abdallah cited are not simple matters, especially when one is 81, causing him to understandably decline serving.
We certainly wish Gene the best in his recovery.
If he wants justice why doesn’t Gene have his lawyer son sue her for defamation of character? I’m sure Scott would give him a deal.
When you’re a heavy smoker, including skipping out on committee chair duties and committee and floor votes to cop a smoke outside, you usually end up getting what you asked for.
Nicotine’s a bitch. As a recovering smoker myself (2-1/2 years clean), cigarettes are a death-grip monkey on your back that some folks can just never shake. Infering that anyone “deserves” cancer is f-ing sick. Get help.
The only “false” and “nasty” attacks involved here are Gene Abdallah’s on-the-record public attacks against Tiffany Campbell, in which he makes the ridiculous claim that he’s never even met her and condemns her to hell:
Did Marty Jackley ever acknowledge Tiffany’s attempts to communicate with him regarding the parole board nomination?
Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
Anonymous 8:58 a.m.:
Addiction starts with a bad decision (or series of bad decisions) and ends with a bad result. My dad drank himself to death and went to treatment over 5 times and maybe 10. The idea he (or anyone else who becomes an addict) asked for what his life was is far from the truth.
The callousness you exhibit in your statement belies one of who has himself destroyed or suppressed over time attributes of good human decency. In many ways, you suffer from your own addiction for which you could use some help.
Well stated, Troy
Why did the AG try to appoint a 81 one year old to a board who has, or recently had, lung cancer?
Unless, this was obviously an appointment meant to reach out to the Janklow wing of the Party, in an election year with a competitive partisan primary….and it worked.